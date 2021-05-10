Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Given New C$0.85 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.50 to C$0.85 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.25 to C$0.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

TSE ATH opened at C$0.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$392.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.80.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$162.82 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.