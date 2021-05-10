Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.22 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,270,000. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after buying an additional 185,500 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after buying an additional 153,097 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 495,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

