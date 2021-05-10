AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Curi Capital bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.83. 903,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,075,570. The company has a market capitalization of $234.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

