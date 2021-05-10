Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives GBX 532.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 532.10 ($6.95).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 492 ($6.43) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 562.60 ($7.35) on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 479.20 ($6.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 623.20 ($8.14). The company has a market capitalization of £5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 35.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 569.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 573.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

