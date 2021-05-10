Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 56.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Autoliv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $3,906,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Autoliv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Autoliv by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,298,000 after purchasing an additional 212,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALV. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $103.84 on Monday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $107.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

