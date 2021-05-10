Avalanche (AVAX) Market Cap Hits $4.91 Billion

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 10th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and $379.12 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $38.13 or 0.00065979 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.46 or 0.00319197 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008712 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00031697 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011159 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 383,034,659 coins and its circulating supply is 128,868,624 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.