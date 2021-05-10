AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Rating Increased to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $205.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $147.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.63.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB opened at $195.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $196.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,112,000 after buying an additional 1,006,693 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,366,000 after buying an additional 594,169 shares during the period. Schf GPE LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $78,934,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,459,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,087,000 after acquiring an additional 381,905 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.