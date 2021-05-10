Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.100-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $729.10 million-$743.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $738.32 million.Avanos Medical also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.10-1.25 EPS.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,384. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 141.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.91.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.