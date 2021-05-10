Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,870 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $16,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 945,872 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,058,000 after acquiring an additional 905,116 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after acquiring an additional 901,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,907,000.

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.73 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,964,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77.

