Avestar Capital LLC Buys 1,585 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.25. 186,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,297,882. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.80. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $149.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

