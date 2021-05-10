Avestar Capital LLC Buys Shares of 25,220 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises about 0.8% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Avestar Capital LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RCD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,032. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $71.29 and a twelve month high of $151.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.82.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

