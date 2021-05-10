Avestar Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,206 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $954,186,000 after buying an additional 370,884 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.66 on Monday, hitting $487.07. 14,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,941. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $491.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.42. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $348.01 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,528 shares of company stock worth $9,417,808. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

