Avestar Capital LLC Increases Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE:SQ traded down $11.23 on Monday, hitting $222.12. 103,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,407,540. The stock has a market cap of $100.98 billion, a PE ratio of 370.40, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.13 and a 200-day moving average of $223.79. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,238,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,304 shares in the company, valued at $37,771,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,264,264 shares of company stock valued at $303,249,795 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.80.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.