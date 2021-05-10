Avestar Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,782,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 514,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,091,000 after buying an additional 54,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,253. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,605.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.07 and a 52 week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $367,887.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,878,196.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,353 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.