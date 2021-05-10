Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Trading Down 8.7%

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)’s stock price traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.22 and last traded at $27.35. 13,855 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 529,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVID. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $28,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $521,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 345,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,750 shares of company stock valued at $770,978. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.