Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts predict that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will announce $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.81. Avient posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avient.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AVNT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

NYSE AVNT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,173. Avient has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $53.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.49. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,164,000 after acquiring an additional 663,120 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,698,000 after buying an additional 663,653 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Avient by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,809,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,892,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Avient by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,103,000 after buying an additional 402,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,766,000 after buying an additional 132,563 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avient (AVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.