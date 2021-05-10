Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.800-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Avient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.800-2.800 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avient from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.73.

Shares of AVNT stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.74. 259,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avient has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $53.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Avient will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Avient’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

