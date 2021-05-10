Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.800-2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.12 billion.Avient also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.800-0.800 EPS.
AVNT stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.49. Avient has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avient will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avient from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.73.
Avient Company Profile
Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.
