Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.800-2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.12 billion.Avient also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.800-0.800 EPS.

AVNT stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.49. Avient has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avient will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avient from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.73.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

