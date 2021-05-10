Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 83.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Axonics by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axonics alerts:

In related news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $3,179,573.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $508,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 60,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,382.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,144 shares of company stock worth $9,589,987. 25.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXNX stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,717. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 0.02.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXNX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.