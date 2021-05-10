Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.33.

AX stock opened at $46.27 on Thursday. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $54.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.82.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick sold 8,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,227.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $130,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,070 shares of company stock worth $821,729 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,515,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after acquiring an additional 36,320 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

