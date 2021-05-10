AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Sells $90,616.75 in Stock

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Morris S. Young sold 9,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $90,616.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Morris S. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Morris S. Young sold 30,275 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $291,851.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $490,000.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $438,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $9.66 on Monday. AXT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $407.52 million, a PE ratio of -321.89 and a beta of 2.29.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. On average, analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BWS Financial lifted their target price on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in AXT by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AXT by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 1,609.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

