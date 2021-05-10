AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.10 Million

Brokerages expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to post $31.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.22 million and the lowest is $31.00 million. AXT posted sales of $22.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $126.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.40 million to $133.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $129.77 million, with estimates ranging from $126.53 million to $133.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

AXTI has been the topic of several research reports. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $130,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,568 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in AXT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in AXT by 134.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AXT by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AXT by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in AXT by 1,609.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

AXTI traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $8.98. 495,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,257. The firm has a market cap of $378.83 million, a PE ratio of -299.23 and a beta of 2.29. AXT has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

