B. Riley Boosts Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target to $121.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its price target boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s current price.

CRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $110.45 on Monday. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.24 and a 200-day moving average of $92.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Carter’s will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 469.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,716,000 after purchasing an additional 664,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,059,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,891,000 after buying an additional 648,987 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 427.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,164,000 after buying an additional 621,563 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,342,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,798,000 after acquiring an additional 358,572 shares during the last quarter.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

