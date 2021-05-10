B. Riley Comments on Cryoport, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Cryoport in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the consumer goods maker will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $63.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.67 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average of $54.68.

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $734,938.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,754.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $282,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at $282,171.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,003 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,609 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth about $1,316,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,302 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 138,015 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 21,117 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

