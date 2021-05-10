B. Riley Raises Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target to $98.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Onto Innovation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Shares of ONTO opened at $66.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.43. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $72.55.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $8,837,760.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,315,100.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,790 shares of company stock valued at $14,690,802 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,164,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,308,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,677,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,077,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $26,756,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.