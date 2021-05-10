B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.25 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B2Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.89.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,361,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $724,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $67,762,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in B2Gold by 16.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,529,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,628,000 after buying an additional 1,595,938 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in B2Gold by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,478,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after buying an additional 678,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in B2Gold by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,863,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,832,000 after buying an additional 257,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

