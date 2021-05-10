Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.02

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.02 and last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 1551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

BAFYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.48.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

