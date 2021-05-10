Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) and Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) and Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and Bancolombia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lloyds Banking Group 1 5 9 0 2.53 Bancolombia 1 3 0 0 1.75

Bancolombia has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.20%. Given Bancolombia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bancolombia is more favorable than Lloyds Banking Group.

Volatility and Risk

Lloyds Banking Group has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancolombia has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Lloyds Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Bancolombia pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Lloyds Banking Group pays out 5.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bancolombia pays out 6.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lloyds Banking Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and Bancolombia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lloyds Banking Group $23.33 billion 1.97 $3.73 billion $0.53 4.89 Bancolombia $6.65 billion 1.11 $935.21 million $3.86 7.96

Lloyds Banking Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bancolombia. Lloyds Banking Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bancolombia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and Bancolombia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lloyds Banking Group N/A N/A N/A Bancolombia 4.78% 3.35% 0.37%

Summary

Lloyds Banking Group beats Bancolombia on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management, and debt capital market services to small and medium-sized entities, corporates, and financial institutions. The Insurance and Wealth segment offers life, home, and car insurance products; and pension, investment, and wealth management products and services. It also provides digital and mobile banking, and telephone services, as well as advisory services for savings, investments, and planning for retirement. The company offers its products and services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, Scottish Widows, MBNA, Schroders Personal Wealth, Black Horse, Lex Autolease, Birmingham Midshires, LDC, IWeb, and Agricultural Mortgage Corporation brands. Lloyds Banking Group plc was founded in 1695 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other. It offers checking and savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, and overdrafts; financial support to real estate developers and mortgages for individuals and companies; and financial and operating leasing services. The company also provides hedging instruments, including futures, forwards, options, and swaps; and brokerage, investment advisory, and private banking services, including selling and distributing equities, futures, foreign currencies, fixed income securities, mutual funds, and structured products. In addition, it offers cash management services; foreign currency transaction services; and life, auto, commercial, and homeowner's insurance products. Further, the company provides investment banking services comprising project and acquisition finance, debt and equity capital markets, principal investments, M&A, restructurings, and structured financing; trust and asset management services, such as money market accounts, mutual and pension funds, private equity funds, payment trust, custody, and corporate trust; and digital banking platform, transportation, securities brokerage, maintenance and remodeling, advertising and marketing, and outsourcing services, as well as credit cards. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,083 branches; 16,740 banking correspondents; 556 PAMs; 219 kiosks in El Salvador and 117 in Colombia; and 6,169 automatic teller machines. Bancolombia S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in MedellÃ­n, Colombia.

