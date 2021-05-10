Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

CIB stock opened at $30.71 on Thursday. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.20). Bancolombia had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 6.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 52.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

