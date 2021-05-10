Bank of America Lowers Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) to Neutral

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC cut Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $6.92 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.