Bank of America Upgrades First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Buy

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $91.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.76.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $74.62 on Monday. First Solar has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $45,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,517.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $806,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,543 shares of company stock worth $3,069,548. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $287,182,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Solar by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,625,000 after purchasing an additional 470,988 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Solar by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000,000 after purchasing an additional 460,878 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $35,931,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

