Barclays Boosts TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $49.00

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on TRIP. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TripAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.42.

TRIP traded up $1.42 on Monday, reaching $45.59. 97,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,888,638. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 1.48. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,370 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,701 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 5.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

