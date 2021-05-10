Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 217 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been given a GBX 217 ($2.84) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.53% from the company’s current price.

BARC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 296 ($3.87) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 197.75 ($2.58).

LON BARC opened at GBX 181.54 ($2.37) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £30.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 183.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 153. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 13,069 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

