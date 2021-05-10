Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 204.82 ($2.68).

Several equities research analysts have commented on BARC shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 296 ($3.87) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 183.32 ($2.40) on Monday. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 183.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 153. The firm has a market cap of £31.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 13,069 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.