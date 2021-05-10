Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BTDPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Barratt Developments has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of BTDPY stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

