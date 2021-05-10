Barrington Research Comments on Option Care Health, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Option Care Health in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $17.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 80.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 64.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. 24.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

