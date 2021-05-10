Barrington Research Raises CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Price Target to $101.00

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $82.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRA International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $85.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $628.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. CRA International has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.67 million. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CRA International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter worth about $2,279,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of CRA International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 304,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CRA International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CRA International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

