Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will announce sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply reported sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year sales of $6.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $7.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on BECN. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Shares of BECN stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.47. 624,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,210. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $60.93.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $1,485,368.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 563,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,520 shares of company stock worth $3,660,984. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $36,587,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $27,769,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,625,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,170,000 after buying an additional 247,085 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

