BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $329.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CLSA cut BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $92,528,892. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $2,303,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,715 shares of company stock worth $3,321,625. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,428,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,548,000 after purchasing an additional 180,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,347,000 after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,390,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 837,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,370,000 after buying an additional 50,960 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 243,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,755,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $311.97 on Monday. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $154.52 and a 1 year high of $388.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

