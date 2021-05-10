Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Invests $296,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,186 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 40,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Walmart by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 41,261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 20,911 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,397,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $140.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

