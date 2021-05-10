Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Invests $445,000 in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,363,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 51,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USHY opened at $41.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.94.

