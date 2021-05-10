Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Makes New $994,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.9% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $94.14 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $90.09 and a one year high of $97.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

