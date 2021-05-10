Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,843 shares of company stock valued at $30,108,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

Shares of V opened at $232.80 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.82 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The company has a market capitalization of $454.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.