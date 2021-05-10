Benz (BENZ) Price Hits $0.0004

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded up 90.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Benz has a market capitalization of $2,237.33 and approximately $2,812.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Benz has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Benz coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Benz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00068303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $278.83 or 0.00494442 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 107.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.17 or 0.00245013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $686.31 or 0.01217011 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00030038 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.51 or 0.00743911 BTC.

Benz Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io

Benz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Benz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.