Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s (BHLB) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Compass Point

Compass Point restated their neutral rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.80.

NYSE BHLB opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In related news, CFO Subhadeep Basu purchased 5,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $118,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Conn acquired 5,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,233.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $146,717. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $387,153 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

