Berry Data (BRY) Price Down 22.3% This Week

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last week, Berry Data has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and $115,383.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for about $6.22 or 0.00011094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $429.86 or 0.00766184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00065282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 135.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.61 or 0.00241708 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $684.66 or 0.01220354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003659 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00029901 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.94 or 0.00736039 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.