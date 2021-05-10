Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.37% from the stock’s current price.

BERY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $68.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.16. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,000 shares of company stock worth $7,179,220 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 7,761.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $91,029,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Berry Global Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Berry Global Group by 563.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,621,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.