Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.37% from the stock’s current price.
BERY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.
Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $68.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.16. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.
In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,000 shares of company stock worth $7,179,220 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 7,761.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $91,029,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Berry Global Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Berry Global Group by 563.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,621,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.