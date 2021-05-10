Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC lowered its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,372 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $409,740.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,349.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,821 shares of company stock worth $4,923,594. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.05.

BBY stock opened at $122.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.61. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.59 and a 52 week high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

