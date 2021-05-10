BIDR (BIDR) Price Tops $0.0001

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 10th. In the last seven days, BIDR has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a total market cap of $6.08 million and approximately $37.85 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00068137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 115.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.17 or 0.00247846 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $682.40 or 0.01189623 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003668 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00030047 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.40 or 0.00752054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,304.33 or 0.99898953 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

