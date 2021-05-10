BigCommerce (BIGC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect BigCommerce to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BigCommerce to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $48.43 on Monday. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.05 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average of $68.04.

BIGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.37.

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $556,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,606.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $89,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,050,618.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

